Nuovo singolo per i BITTER BRANCHES, band con membri di LIFETIME, KID DYNAMITE e PAINT IT BLACK

byMatteo Paganelli
25 Novembre 2025
No comments

I Bitter Branches sono una punk hardcore band formata da Tim Singer (Deadguy, Kiss It Goodbye, No Escape), Jeff Tirabassi (Walleye), Matt Ryan (Calvary), Kevin Sommerville (Lighten Up!) e Dan Yemin (Lifetime, Kid Dynamite, Paint It Black).
Qui sotto potete ascoltare il nuovo singolo intitolato Basic Karate.

byDeka
