Nuovo video per le Smalltown Tigers

“Meet me in the city” canzone di apertura dell’album “Crush on you” uscito a Febbraio del 2024 prende vita nel video girato da Lorenzo Stanzani aka Orso Rosso, in un’alternanza di luci, ombre e dettagli urbani che in modo davvero suggestivo catturano l’energia del pezzo dal marchiato stile punk anni 70.

Le ritmiche incessanti e le inserzioni melodiche del ritornello con tanto di virtuoso assolo di chitarra sul finale, vengono ben ricalcate nelle atmosfere di questo videoclip girato per le vie del centro storico di Bologna e al Sidro Club di Savignano sul Rubicone: due luoghi molto vicini alla storia musicale della band.

Con la partecipazione di Angelica Gardelli e Giulia Simei nel video viene ripreso il tema della canzone, ovvero un incontro misterioso in città, avvolto da un senso di attesa e curiosità.

Il brano è dedicato a Brian James dei Damned

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Brian James, legendary guitarist and founding member of The Damned.

His kindness and support meant a lot to us, his words of praise for our band and the opportunity he gave us to play with The Damned, opening for them, will forever remain in our hearts: “I never normally do endorsements. But the world needs a band like the Tigers. You can quote me on that.”

In this moment of sorrow, our thoughts are also with his wife Minna, his family, and his friends.

We want to remember him not only as an extraordinary musician but also as a generous person who believed in us.

Thank you, Brian, for your music, your inspiration, and for giving us the chance to share the stage with you. The world has lost a legend, but your music will live forever.

We Will never forget You”