OFF WITH THEIR HEADS: cover di “Just What I Need”

Gli Off With Their Heads, a sorpresa, hanno pubblicato una cover di Just What I Need colonna sonora del film “Bring It On”, uscito nel 2006.

“Possibly the dumbest thing we’ve done. Back in 2006 or so, Zack and I whipped up a cover of the song the dude from Bring It On sings to win over Torrance Shipman. I tried to emulate his voice and played the crummy guitar solos. Zack programmed the drums and did all the rest. I forgot about it until these bandcamp Friday things popped up. So here you go. One day only. Lol.”

https://dasowth.bandcamp.com/album/just-what-i-need