The Italian Punk Web Magazine since 1999
44K
44K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

OFF WITH THEIR HEADS: cover di “Just What I Need”

byMatteo Paganelli
14 Settembre 2026
No comments

Gli Off With Their Heads, a sorpresa, hanno pubblicato una cover di Just What I Need colonna sonora del film “Bring It On”, uscito nel 2006.

“Possibly the dumbest thing we’ve done. Back in 2006 or so, Zack and I whipped up a cover of the song the dude from Bring It On sings to win over Torrance Shipman. I tried to emulate his voice and played the crummy guitar solos. Zack programmed the drums and did all the rest. I forgot about it until these bandcamp Friday things popped up. So here you go. One day only. Lol.” 

https://dasowth.bandcamp.com/album/just-what-i-need

 

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito utilizza Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come vengono elaborati i dati derivati dai commenti.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

THE SLURMIES: ascolta il nuovo album in anteprima su Punkadeka

byAmanda Milan
Spotify Playlist
Potrebbe interessarti..
I PROSSIMI CONCERTI
Set 18
BARI HARDCORE FESTIVAL#12
Caserma Rossani Occupata
Set 18
Dissection Alive Vol.1 @ Freakout Club, Bologna – 18 settembre 2026
Freakout Club
Set 19
BCR FEST ? Béton Armé (CAN) ? Colonna Infame ? Alvilda ? Azione Diretta ? Tear Up ? & more
Sottotetto SoundClub
Set 19
Drug Church ? Slaughter Club, Milano
Slaughter Club
Set 19
Punk sul Serio
Circolo al Bafo
Set 25
BALERA PUNK FEST /MEGANOIDI/BAD FROG / RUT/…
Wild Urban Theater
Set 25
City of Grass CFC punk FESTIVAL
Piazza Mercato Erba
Set 25
WALLS – ACROSS THE SWARM – BANFY’S LAW / Live @Circolo Blackstar .
Circolo BlackStar
Mediapartnership: mediapartnership
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.