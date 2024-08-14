Out of control Official Partner del PUNKADEKA FESTIVAL 25th ANNIVERSARY

PUNKADEKA FESTIVAL 25th ANNIVERSARY

Official Partner: OUT OF CONTROL

Nati dalle ceneri della ASSOCIAZIONE JOE STRUMMER MAGENTA la OUT OF CONTROL in poco tempo organizza show delle principali band punk e affini europee e mondiali .

Parallelamente produce diversi dischi e crea uno store di musica underground sul web svolgendo anche attività di booking.

Tutto questo promuovendo una Cultura antifascista e antirazzista.

https://outofcontrolproduzioni-label.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/storeoutofcontrol/

PUNKADEKA FESTIVAL

25th Anniversary

1 Settembre – Magnolia Open Air – Milano

Biglietti

INFO: http://www.punkadeka.it/punkadeka-festival

SEGUI: https://www.instagram.com/punkadekafestival/

BIGLIETTI: https://link.dice.fm/K9d1d96a5717

EVENTO FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/1072328213855449