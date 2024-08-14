PUNKADEKA FESTIVAL 25th Anniversary
Out of control Official Partner del PUNKADEKA FESTIVAL 25th ANNIVERSARY

byDeka
14 Agosto 2024

PUNKADEKA FESTIVAL 25th ANNIVERSARY
Official Partner: OUT OF CONTROL

Nati dalle ceneri della ASSOCIAZIONE JOE STRUMMER MAGENTA  la OUT OF CONTROL in poco tempo organizza  show delle principali band punk e affini europee e mondiali .

Parallelamente produce diversi dischi e crea uno store di musica underground  sul web svolgendo anche attività di booking.

Tutto questo promuovendo una Cultura antifascista e antirazzista.

https://outofcontrolproduzioni-label.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/storeoutofcontrol/

PUNKADEKA FESTIVAL
25th Anniversary
1 Settembre – Magnolia Open Air – Milano
Biglietti

INFO: http://www.punkadeka.it/punkadeka-festival
SEGUI: https://www.instagram.com/punkadekafestival/
BIGLIETTI: https://link.dice.fm/K9d1d96a5717
EVENTO FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/1072328213855449

Nutty store Official Partner del PUNKADEKA FESTIVAL 25th ANNIVERSARY

