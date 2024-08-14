Out of control Official Partner del PUNKADEKA FESTIVAL 25th ANNIVERSARY

PUNKADEKA FESTIVAL 25th ANNIVERSARY
Official Partner: OUT OF CONTROL
Nati dalle ceneri della ASSOCIAZIONE JOE STRUMMER MAGENTA la OUT OF CONTROL in poco tempo organizza show delle principali band punk e affini europee e mondiali .
Parallelamente produce diversi dischi e crea uno store di musica underground sul web svolgendo anche attività di booking.
Tutto questo promuovendo una Cultura antifascista e antirazzista.
https://outofcontrolproduzioni-label.bandcamp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/storeoutofcontrol/
1 Settembre – Magnolia Open Air – Milano
