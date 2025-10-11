34K
PENNYWISE: cover di “Ace of Spades” dei Motorhead

byMatteo Paganelli
11 Ottobre 2025
No comments

I Pennywise hanno pubblicato la cover di Ace of Spades dei Motorhead, pezzo contenuto nella compilation tributo “Killed By Deaf: A Punk Tribute to Motorhead”, in uscita il prossimo 31 ottobre.

Preordini attivi qui.

Questa la tracklist:

1. Pennywise – Ace Of Spades
2. Rancid – Sex & Death
3. The Bronx – Over The Top
4. Lagwagon – Rock ‘N’ Roll
5. FEAR – The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
6. GBH – Bomber
7. Murphy’s Law – Stay Clean
8. Slaughterhouse – Love Me Like A Reptile
9. The Casualties – The Hammer
10. Anti-Nowhere League – Born To Raise Hell
11. Love Canal – Voices In The Sky
12. Soldiers Of Destruction – Overkill
13. Wisdom In Chains – Iron Fist
14. Mot?rhead & The Damned – Neat, Neat, Neat

