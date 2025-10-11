PENNYWISE: cover di “Ace of Spades” dei Motorhead

I Pennywise hanno pubblicato la cover di Ace of Spades dei Motorhead, pezzo contenuto nella compilation tributo “Killed By Deaf: A Punk Tribute to Motorhead”, in uscita il prossimo 31 ottobre.

Preordini attivi qui.

Questa la tracklist:

1. Pennywise – Ace Of Spades

2. Rancid – Sex & Death

3. The Bronx – Over The Top

4. Lagwagon – Rock ‘N’ Roll

5. FEAR – The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

6. GBH – Bomber

7. Murphy’s Law – Stay Clean

8. Slaughterhouse – Love Me Like A Reptile

9. The Casualties – The Hammer

10. Anti-Nowhere League – Born To Raise Hell

11. Love Canal – Voices In The Sky

12. Soldiers Of Destruction – Overkill

13. Wisdom In Chains – Iron Fist

14. Mot?rhead & The Damned – Neat, Neat, Neat