PINHEAD GUNPOWDER: nuovo album e primo singolo estratto

byMatteo Paganelli
18 Settembre 2024

Così, all’improvviso, i Pinhead Gunpowder di Billie Joe Armstrong e Jason White hanno annunciato l’uscita del nuovo album “Unt”.
L’album uscirà il prossimo 18 ottobre per 1-2-3-4 Go! Records, Specialist Subject, Disk Union e Footscray Records.

Questa la tracklist:

1. Unt

2. Difficult But Not Impossible

3. Scum Of The Earth

4. Oh My

5. Nothing Ever Happens

6. Draw It In

7. Shine

8. ¡Hola Canada!

9. Here Goes The Neighborhood

10. Mumbles

11. Green

12. Chowchilla

13. Trash TV

14. Song For Myself

Qui sotto il primo singolo estratto, la title track Unt.

