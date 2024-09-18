PINHEAD GUNPOWDER: nuovo album e primo singolo estratto

Così, all’improvviso, i Pinhead Gunpowder di Billie Joe Armstrong e Jason White hanno annunciato l’uscita del nuovo album “Unt”.
L’album uscirà il prossimo 18 ottobre per 1-2-3-4 Go! Records, Specialist Subject, Disk Union e Footscray Records.
Questa la tracklist:
1. Unt
2. Difficult But Not Impossible
3. Scum Of The Earth
4. Oh My
5. Nothing Ever Happens
6. Draw It In
7. Shine
8. ¡Hola Canada!
9. Here Goes The Neighborhood
10. Mumbles
11. Green
12. Chowchilla
13. Trash TV
14. Song For Myself
Qui sotto il primo singolo estratto, la title track Unt.