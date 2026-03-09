Punkadeka festival 2026- MXPX
PUNK ROCK RADAR e COFFIN CURSE RECORDS presentano una compilation tributo ai GREEN DAY

byMatteo Paganelli
9 Marzo 2026
Una compilation tributo ai Green Day uscirà per Punk Rock Radar e Coffin Curse Records il prossimo 24 luglio.

La compilation vede la presenza dei nostrani The Enthused assieme ad altre 49 bands.

Tracklist:

 

VOLUME 1 – DOOKIE

 

SIDE A

1 – Smacked – 2000 Light Years Away

2 – Gone Stereo – One For The Razorbacks

3 – Mortars – 80

4 – Hell Beach – Android

5 – Lesser Rockstars – No One Knows

6 – Popeless & the Apostates – The Ballad of Wilhelm Fink

 

SIDE B

1 – Enemy Proof – Disappearing Boy

2 – Stay Out – Green Day

3 – Making Friends – Going To Pasalacqua

4 – Regal Beagle – Why Do You Want Him?

5 – Random Heroes – Cigarettes & Valentines

6 – Jukebox Romantics – J.A.R.

7 – Raincheck! – Sick Of Me

8 – All Ages – Don’t Wanna Fall In Love

 

SIDE C

1 – Krang – Burnout

2 – Divide By Zero – Having A Blast

3 – Nowhere Fast – Longview

4 – Borderlines – Pulling Teeth

5 – Common Perry – Basket Case

6 – 88Bunkface – She

7 – Brutal Youth – Sassafras Roots

8 – Moral Less Right – When I Come Around

9 – Agent 51 – Emenius Sleepus

 

SIDE D

1 – Phineas Gage – In The End

2 – Ballyhoo! – Armatage Shanks

3 – Punchline13 – Brat

4 – American Television – Geek Stink Breath

5 – Fat Heaven – Babs Uvula Who

6 – Rough Dreams – 86

7 – Dead Alright – Stuart And The Avenue

8 – Warn The Duke – Brain Stew

9 – Lola – Jaded

10 – Fight Back Mountain – Westbound Sign

11 – Hot Alice – Walking Contradiction

 

VOLUME 2 – INSOMNIAC

 

SIDE A

1 – The Enthused – Nice Guys Finish Last

2 – Senor Dinosaur – Hitchin A Ride

3 – The Bad Ups – The Grouch

4 – Virginity – Redundant

5 – Too Bad Eugene – Scattered

6 – One Reason To Rise – All The Time

7 – Audio Karate – Worry Rock

8 – The Remote Controls – Platypus (I Hate You)

 

SIDE B

1 – Brain Soup – Jinx

2 – Game Time – Haushinka

3 – No Quarter – King For A Day

4 – Casper Flip – Good Riddance

5 – Rabies – American Idiot

6 – Misconduct – Holiday

7 – Goin’ Places – Boulevard Of Broken Dreams

 

SIDE C

1 – Paper Lanterns – St. Jimmy

2 – Heavy Dose – Letterbomb

3 – The Crease Rule – Blood, Sex & Booze

4 – The Upshot – Church On Sunday

5 – Rad Owl – Who Wrote Holden Caulfield?

 

SIDE D

1 – Pat Decline – Castaway

2 – The Overjoyed – Misery

3 – Old Cross – Deadbeat Holiday

4 – Goldenboy – Waiting

5 – No Guidance – Minority

6 – GDCP – Bobby Sox

Qui il preordine.

