PUNK ROCK RADAR e COFFIN CURSE RECORDS presentano una compilation tributo ai GREEN DAY

Una compilation tributo ai Green Day uscirà per Punk Rock Radar e Coffin Curse Records il prossimo 24 luglio.
La compilation vede la presenza dei nostrani The Enthused assieme ad altre 49 bands.
Tracklist:
VOLUME 1 – DOOKIE
SIDE A
1 – Smacked – 2000 Light Years Away
2 – Gone Stereo – One For The Razorbacks
3 – Mortars – 80
4 – Hell Beach – Android
5 – Lesser Rockstars – No One Knows
6 – Popeless & the Apostates – The Ballad of Wilhelm Fink
SIDE B
1 – Enemy Proof – Disappearing Boy
2 – Stay Out – Green Day
3 – Making Friends – Going To Pasalacqua
4 – Regal Beagle – Why Do You Want Him?
5 – Random Heroes – Cigarettes & Valentines
6 – Jukebox Romantics – J.A.R.
7 – Raincheck! – Sick Of Me
8 – All Ages – Don’t Wanna Fall In Love
SIDE C
1 – Krang – Burnout
2 – Divide By Zero – Having A Blast
3 – Nowhere Fast – Longview
4 – Borderlines – Pulling Teeth
5 – Common Perry – Basket Case
6 – 88Bunkface – She
7 – Brutal Youth – Sassafras Roots
8 – Moral Less Right – When I Come Around
9 – Agent 51 – Emenius Sleepus
SIDE D
1 – Phineas Gage – In The End
2 – Ballyhoo! – Armatage Shanks
3 – Punchline13 – Brat
4 – American Television – Geek Stink Breath
5 – Fat Heaven – Babs Uvula Who
6 – Rough Dreams – 86
7 – Dead Alright – Stuart And The Avenue
8 – Warn The Duke – Brain Stew
9 – Lola – Jaded
10 – Fight Back Mountain – Westbound Sign
11 – Hot Alice – Walking Contradiction
VOLUME 2 – INSOMNIAC
SIDE A
1 – The Enthused – Nice Guys Finish Last
2 – Senor Dinosaur – Hitchin A Ride
3 – The Bad Ups – The Grouch
4 – Virginity – Redundant
5 – Too Bad Eugene – Scattered
6 – One Reason To Rise – All The Time
7 – Audio Karate – Worry Rock
8 – The Remote Controls – Platypus (I Hate You)
SIDE B
1 – Brain Soup – Jinx
2 – Game Time – Haushinka
3 – No Quarter – King For A Day
4 – Casper Flip – Good Riddance
5 – Rabies – American Idiot
6 – Misconduct – Holiday
7 – Goin’ Places – Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
SIDE C
1 – Paper Lanterns – St. Jimmy
2 – Heavy Dose – Letterbomb
3 – The Crease Rule – Blood, Sex & Booze
4 – The Upshot – Church On Sunday
5 – Rad Owl – Who Wrote Holden Caulfield?
SIDE D
1 – Pat Decline – Castaway
2 – The Overjoyed – Misery
3 – Old Cross – Deadbeat Holiday
4 – Goldenboy – Waiting
5 – No Guidance – Minority
6 – GDCP – Bobby Sox
Qui il preordine.