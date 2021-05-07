PUNK ROCK SAVES LIVES… THE ALBUM: compilation benefit con Authority Zero, Descendents, Face To Face, Bouncing Souls, Flogging Molly e tanti altri

1000 copie, solo in vinile. E’ questa la tiratura super limitata di “Punk Rock Saves Lives… the Album”, una compilation benefit messa su dall’associazione no profit Punk Rock Saves Lives, con sede in Colorado; questo il suo manifesto:

“Punk Rock Saves Lives is a Colorado Nonprofit that believes the Punk Rock ethos exists for us to take care of one another and we strive to champion kindness by collaborating on campaigns, personally selected by artists, in order to elevate their message of hope. The proceeds of this record benefit PRSL Health & Equality with a donation to the National Independent Venue Association.”

La compilation vede la partecipazione di nomi illustri della scena punk mondiale, dagli Authority Zero (con la loro title track) ai Face To Face, passando per Flogging Molly, Descendents, Bouncing Souls, Anti-Flag e tanti altri.

Il disco (e il suo Test Pressing) è preordinabile qui:

Home | IM Records (imrecordsstore.com)