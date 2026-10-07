RANCID: cofanetto celebrativo per i 31 anni di “…And Out Comes The Wolves”

Era il 22 agosto del 1995 quando la Epitaph Records fece uscire quel capolavoro di “…And Out Comes The Wolves”, terzo album da studio dei Rancid; forse l’album che ha proiettato Tim Armstrong, Lars Frederiksen, Matt Freeman e Brett Reed nell’olimpo del punk rock.

Per celebrare i suoi primi 31 anni, “…And Out Comes The Wolves” uscirà in una versione imperdibile: un box set contenente lp, 45 giri, toppe, poster, spille e chi più ne ha più ne metta.

Questo il dettaglio:

Lp 1

Lato A

1. Maxwell Murder

2. The 11th Hour

3. Roots Radical

4. Time Bomb

5. Olympia, WA

6. Lock, Step & Gone

7. Junkie Man

8. Listed M.I.A.

9. Ruby Soho

10. Daly City Train

Lato B

1. Journey to the End of the Easy Bay

2. She’s Automatic

3. Old Friend

4. Disorder and Disarray

5. The Wars End

6. You Don’t Care Nothin’

7. As Wicked

8. Avenues & Alleyways

9. The Way I Feel

Lo 2: “Alive”

Lato A

1. Maxwell Murder – Live In Manchester 2003

2. The 11th Hour – Acoustic Live 2006

3. Roots Radical – Demo

4. Time Bomb – BBC Sessions 1995

5. Olympia, WA – Acoustic Live 2011

6. Lock, Step & Gone – Live in Nottingham 2003

7. Junkie Man – BBC Sessions 1995

8. Listed M.I.A. – Acoustic Live 2006

9. Ruby Soho – Live in Cannes 1996

10. Daly City Train – Live in San Francisco 2016

Lato B

1. Journey to the End of the East Bay – Acoustic Live 2006

2. She’s Automatic – BBC Sessions 1995

3. Old Friend – Live in Tokyo 2009

4. Disorder and Disarray – Demo

5. The Wars End – Live in Los Angeles 2009

6. You Don’t Care Nothin’ – Live in Tokyo 2001

7. As Wicked – Live in Montreal 2003

8. Avenues & Alleyways – Live in Sankt Goarshausen 1998

9. The Way I Feel – Demo

*Per la prima volta su vinile

?Live In NYC (November 1995) 7”

Lato A

Roots Radicals

Lato B

Ruby Soho

Roots Radical 7″ (irreperibile dal 1996)

Lato A

Roots Radical

Lato B

I Wanna Riot

Timebomb 7″ (irreperibile dal1994)

Lato A

Time Bomb

Lato B

The War’s End / Blast ‘Em

Ruby Soho 7″ (irreperibile dal 1996)

Lato A

Ruby Soho

Lato B

That’s Entertainment / Disorder And Disarray