RANCID, DESCENDENTS, CIRCLE JERKS, PROPAGANDHI e molti altri artisti del punk mondiale nella compilation tributo ai D.O.A.

byMatteo Paganelli
28 Novembre 2024
Rancid, Descendents, Circle Jerks e Propagandhi sono solo alcuni dei nomi che fanno parte di una compilation tributo ai canadesi D.O.A. intitolata No Escape From What You Are” e uscita a fine ottobre per Sudden Death Records.

Qui sotto la tracklist:

Waiting For You” – Rancid”The Enemy” – Circle Jerks

”2+2” – Adolescents

”World War 3” – Voivod

”War In The East” – Slime

”New Age” – Fear

”My Old Man’s A Bum” – Toxic Reasons

”The Prisoner” – Duff McKagan

”Get Out Of My Life” – Descendents

”Fuck You” – Propagandhi

”Rich Bitch” – Duff McKagan

”Liar For Life” – War On Women

”Smash The State” – members of Dead Kennedys

”Already Dead” – The Defects

”America The Beautiful” – M.D.C.

