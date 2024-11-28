RANCID, DESCENDENTS, CIRCLE JERKS, PROPAGANDHI e molti altri artisti del punk mondiale nella compilation tributo ai D.O.A.

Rancid, Descendents, Circle Jerks e Propagandhi sono solo alcuni dei nomi che fanno parte di una compilation tributo ai canadesi D.O.A. intitolata “No Escape From What You Are” e uscita a fine ottobre per Sudden Death Records.
Qui sotto la tracklist:
”2+2” – Adolescents
”World War 3” – Voivod
”War In The East” – Slime
”New Age” – Fear
”My Old Man’s A Bum” – Toxic Reasons
”The Prisoner” – Duff McKagan
”Get Out Of My Life” – Descendents
”Fuck You” – Propagandhi
”Rich Bitch” – Duff McKagan
”Liar For Life” – War On Women
”Smash The State” – members of Dead Kennedys
”Already Dead” – The Defects
”America The Beautiful” – M.D.C.