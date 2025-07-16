Punkadeka festival 2025
RISE AGAINST: in uscita un album per la serie “Punk Rock Museum Demo Series”

byMatteo Paganelli
16 Luglio 2025
Punk Rock Museum Demo Series rappresenta una serie di uscite di Lp versione demo di molti artisti della scena punk mondiale.

Dopo Nofx, RKL e Get Dead è il turno dei Rise Against con “Transistor Revolt Demos”.
Queste le parole di presentazione del bassista Joe Principe:

“In June 1999, after the demise of 88 Fingers Louie, I was looking to start a new project. It took some time, but after several months, we settled on a lineup we were confident in. Once solidified, we recorded nine songs in our hometown of Chicago, but struggled to find a name. We eventually settled on Transistor Revolt. Our demo made its way to several independent record companies, including Fat Wreck Chords, who initially weren’t interested. We asked Mike to spend some time with it, and he eventually came around with the caveat that we change the name. Our drummer at the time suggested the name “Rise Against”, and it stuck. Soon after, we wrote, recorded, and released The Unraveling, marking the humble beginnings of Rise Against.”

Qui tutte le info:
The Punk Rock Museum | TPRM ODs (The Punk Rock Museum Original Demos record label) proudly announces the release of the original Rise Against Transistor Revolt… | Instagram

 

