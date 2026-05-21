Rolling Stone USA pubblica la lista dei 100 migliori album punk di sempre: siete d’accordo?

Rolling Stone USA ha pubblicato la sua classifica dei 100 migliori album punk di sempre, provando a raccontare cinquant’anni di dischi che hanno cambiato il modo di intendere musica, attitudine e cultura underground.
Dai Ramones ai Clash, passando per Black Flag, Bad Brains, Bikini Kill, Minor Threat, Dead Kennedys, Green Day, Blink-182 fino alle derive più recenti di Turnstile e Soul Glo, la lista attraversa epoche, scene e sottogeneri molto diversi tra loro.
Al primo posto troviamo “Ramones” del 1976, considerato il punto di partenza ufficiale del punk rock moderno. Nella top 10 compaiono anche “London Calling” dei Clash, “Damaged” dei Black Flag, “Fun House” degli Stooges e “Never Mind the Bollocks” dei Sex Pistols.
Non mancano scelte che faranno discutere: da “Nevermind” dei Nirvana inserito in classifica, fino alla presenza di Paramore, IDLES e Yeah Yeah Yeahs accanto ai nomi storici della scena hardcore e punk.
La classifica include anche album fondamentali per hardcore, anarcho-punk, riot grrrl, ska punk, emo-core e post-punk, cercando di rappresentare tutte le anime del genere.
E voi cosa ne pensate?
Quali dischi mancano?
Quali posizioni vi convincono di meno?
E soprattutto: qual è il vostro album punk definitivo?
- Ramones – “Ramones” (1976)
- X-Ray Spex – “Germfree Adolescents” (1978)
- The Minutemen – “Double Nickels On The Dime” (1984)
- The Clash – “The Clash” (1977)
- Sleater-Kinney – “Dig Me Out” (1997)
- Wire – “Pink Flag” (1977)
- The Sex Pistols – “Never Mind The Bollocks Here’s The Sex Pistols” (1977)
- The Stooges – “Fun House” (1970)
- Nirvana – “Nevermind” (1991)
- The Clash – “London Calling” (1980)
- Black Flag – “Damaged” (1981)
- Patti Smith – “Horses” (1975)
- Hüsker Dü – “Zen Arcade” (1984)
- X – “Los Angeles” (1980)
- New York Dolls – “New York Dolls” (1973)
- Gang Of Four – “Entertainment!” (1980)
- Bad Brains – “Bad Brains” (1982)
- Buzzcocks – “Singles Going Steady” (1979)
- Bikini Kill – “Reject All American” (1996)
- Green Day – “Dookie” (1994)
- Television – “Marquee Moon” (1977)
- Minor Threat – “Complete Discography” (1989)
- The Descendents – “Milo Goes To College” (1981)
- Mission Of Burma – “Vs.” (1982)
- The Raincoats – “The Raincoats” (1979)
- Ramones – “Rocket To Russia” (1977)
- Pere Ubu – “Terminal Tower: An Archival Collection” (1985)
- The Germs – “(GI)” (1979)
- Replacements – “Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash” (1981)
- Fugazi – “Repeater” (1990)
- Joy Division – “Unknown Pleasures” (1979)
- Big Black – “Atomizer” (1986)
- Velvet Underground – “White Light/White Heat” (1968)
- Various Artists – “Wanna Buy A Bridge?” (1980)
- The Misfits – “Misfits” (1986)
- Bratmobile – “Pottymouth” (1993)
- The Jam – “All Mod Cons” (1978)
- Richard Hell And The Voidoids – “Blank Generation” (1977)
- Turnstile – “Glow On” (2021)
- The Wipers – “Is This Real?” (1980)
- Rites Of Spring – “Rites Of Spring” (1985)
- Mannequin Pussy – “Patience” (2019)
- Johnny Thunders And The Heartbreakers – “L.A.M.F.” (1977)
- The Slits – “Cut” (1979)
- Bad Religion – “Against The Grain” (1990)
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Fever To Tell” (2003)
- The Fall – “Hex Enduction Hour” (1982)
- Team Dresch – “Personal Best” (1995)
- The Modern Lovers – “The Modern Lovers” (1976)
- Circle Jerks – “Group Sex!” (1980)
- Rancid – “…And Out Come The Wolves” (1995)
- The Pogues – “Rum Sodomy & The Lash” (1985)
- Devo – “Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo” (1977)
- The Cramps – “Songs The Lord Taught Us” (1980)
- Operation Ivy – “Energy” (1995)
- Public Image Ltd – “Second Edition” (1980)
- Gun Club – “Fire Of Love” (1981)
- Liliput/Kleenex – “Liliput” (1993)
- Iceage – “New Brigade” (2011)
- Flipper – “Generic Flipper” (1982)
- Against Me! – “Transgender Dysphoria Blues” (2014)
- Fear – “The Record” (1982)
- Screaming Females – “Ugly” (2012)
- Stiff Little Fingers – “Inflammable Material” (1979)
- Le Tigre – “Le Tigre” (1999)
- Suicide – “Suicide” (1977)
- Dropkick Murphys – “Do Or Die” (1998)
- Dead Kennedys – “Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables” (1980)
- SS DeControl – “The Kids Will Have Their Say” (1982)
- The Mekons – “Fear And Whiskey” (1985)
- Soul Glo – “Diaspora Problems” (2022)
- Various Artists – “Oi! The Album” (1980)
- Meat Puppets – “II” (1984)
- Birthday Party – “Junkyard” (1982)
- Blondie – “Blondie” (1976)
- Dead Boys – “Young Loud And Snotty” (1977)
- Crass – “The Feeding Of The 5000” (1978)
- Various Artists – “No New York” (1978)
- Agnostic Front – “Victim In Pain” (1984)
- NOFX – “Punk In Drublic” (1994)
- Discharge – “Hear Nothing, See Nothing, Say Nothing” (1982)
- Priests – “Nothing Feels Natural” (2018)
- Blink-182 – “Dude Ranch” (1997)
- Frightwig – “Cat Farm Faboo” (1986)
- The MC5 – “Kick Out The Jams” (1969)
- Jawbreaker – “24 Hour Revenge Therapy” (1993)
- Negative Approach – “Tied Down” (1983)
- Social Distortion – “Mommy’s Little Monster” (1983)
- Angry Samoans – “Back From Samoa” (1982)
- The Damned – “Damned Damned Damned” (1977)
- L7 – “Smell The Magic” (1990)
- Sick Of It All – “Blood, Sweat, And No Tears” (1989)
- IDLES – “Brutalism” (2017)
- Redd Kross – “Born Innocent” (1982)
- Downtown Boys – “Full Communism” (2015)
- Refused – “The Shape Of Punk To Come” (1998)
- Naked Raygun – “Jettison” (1988)
- The Faith and Void – “Faith/Void” (1982)
- Paramore – “Brand New Eyes” (2009)
- D.R.I. – “Dealing With It!” (1985)