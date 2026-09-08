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RUSS RANKIN: secondo estratto da “Season in Hell”

byMatteo Paganelli
8 Settembre 2026
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This was a song I heard while listening to First Wave on SiriusXM and, for the rest of that day, I was unable to get the hook out of my head,” he shares. “After a little investigating, I found out it was by a band (The Records) who never really had any other “hits,” per se, and I found that in itself intriguing. I heard the song several more times on the same station and I fell in love with it. It became a mission for me to learn it on guitar and play it all the time and, finally, to try to record my own take on it.”

Con queste parole Russ Rankin, leader dei Good Riddance, ci presenta Starry Eyes, il nuovo singolo del suo album solista “Season in Hell”, in uscita per Indecision Records il prossimo 29 settembre.

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