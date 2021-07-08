Anche Punkadeka.it utilizza i cookie per offrirti una migliore esperienza di navigazione. Leggi l'informativa

SBÄM Fest 2022 annuncia altre band cui Descendents e Donots

byDeka
8 Luglio 2021

Stefan Beham patron dello SBÄM Fest nonchè disegnatore della versione limitata della T-Shirt di Punkadeka, ha annunciato nuove band che prenderanno parte al super festival del 2022 che si terrà a Linz (Austria) tra cui:

Descendents, Millencolin, Donots, The Bouncing Souls, No Fun At All, A Wilhelm Scream, Authority Zero, Red City Radio, Get Dead, Chaser, Not On Tour, DFL, Bombshell Rocks, Love Equals Death, The Venomous Pinks, Makewar, The Dead Krazukis, We Blame The Empire, Swallows Rose, Mudfight, Victory Kid e altro ancora!

Oltre a leggende punk già annunciate come Bouncing Souls o Authority Zero, il team è felice di avere i Descendents nella nuova sezione headliner e anche la famosa band tedesca Donots. Come sempre c’era spazio per artisti emergenti che convincono semplicemente con buona musica come i giovani australiani Mudfight o il quasi live debuttante Victory Kid.

Come avrete notato mancano ancora nomi alla lineup .. aspettatevi di tutto!

