SEX PISTOLS: compilation in uscita a fine maggio (Johnny Rotten disapprova…)

Il 27 maggio prossimo la Universal Music Group farà uscire “The Original Recordings”, una compilation dei Sex Pistols che vedrà stampate 20 tracce registrate tra il 1976 e il 1978.
Johnny Rotten si è dimostrato critico riguardo a questa uscita:
Universal Music Group have announced the release of a new Sex Pistols compilation entitled ‘The Original Recordings’. For the avoidance of any doubt, John Lydon has not approved this compilation and does not endorse or support it. He has not approved the artwork or tracklisting. He and his team were not involved in producing this compilation and consider it substandard compared to previous Universal releases since 2012.
Che si apra l’ennesima battaglia legale legata al nome Sex Pistols?