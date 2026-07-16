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SEX PISTOLS: ristampa del live “Filthy Lucre Live”

byMatteo Paganelli
16 Luglio 2026
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I Sex Pistols hanno annunciato una bella ristampa del live “Filthy Lucre Live”, concerto delle reunion degli anni 90.

Queste le parole del chitarrista Steve Jones:

“It was 20 years on from when we initially broke up in ‘78 and it was always a debate that the pistols couldn’t play. I think Filthy Lucre shows not only that we can play but we are a powerhouse. Long live rock’n’roll.”

E queste quelle del batterista Paul Cook:

It wasn’t all about the ‘filthy lucre’ – that title was always ironic – it was about getting the original lineup behind Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols back together and showing what we could really do. I loved it”

Questa invece la tracklist:

A1 Sex Pistols Bodies

A2 Sex Pistols Seventeen

A3 Sex Pistols New York

A4 Sex Pistols No Feelings

A5 Sex Pistols Did You No Wrong

B1 Sex Pistols God Save The Queen

B2 Sex Pistols Liar!

B3 Sex Pistols Satellite

B4 Sex Pistols (I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone

C1 Sex Pistols Holidays In The Sun

C2 Sex Pistols Submission

C3 Sex Pistols Pretty Vacant

C4 Sex Pistols EMI

D1 Sex Pistols Anarchy In The U.K.

D2 Sex Pistols Problems

D3 Sex Pistols No Fun

D4 Sex Pistols Buddies

Il doppio vinile uscirà il 20 novembre per Universal Music.

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