SEX PISTOLS: ristampa del live “Filthy Lucre Live”

I Sex Pistols hanno annunciato una bella ristampa del live “Filthy Lucre Live”, concerto delle reunion degli anni 90.
Queste le parole del chitarrista Steve Jones:
“It was 20 years on from when we initially broke up in ‘78 and it was always a debate that the pistols couldn’t play. I think Filthy Lucre shows not only that we can play but we are a powerhouse. Long live rock’n’roll.”
E queste quelle del batterista Paul Cook:
“It wasn’t all about the ‘filthy lucre’ – that title was always ironic – it was about getting the original lineup behind Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols back together and showing what we could really do. I loved it”
Questa invece la tracklist:
A1 Sex Pistols Bodies
A2 Sex Pistols Seventeen
A3 Sex Pistols New York
A4 Sex Pistols No Feelings
A5 Sex Pistols Did You No Wrong
B1 Sex Pistols God Save The Queen
B2 Sex Pistols Liar!
B3 Sex Pistols Satellite
B4 Sex Pistols (I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone
C1 Sex Pistols Holidays In The Sun
C2 Sex Pistols Submission
C3 Sex Pistols Pretty Vacant
C4 Sex Pistols EMI
D1 Sex Pistols Anarchy In The U.K.
D2 Sex Pistols Problems
D3 Sex Pistols No Fun
D4 Sex Pistols Buddies
Il doppio vinile uscirà il 20 novembre per Universal Music.