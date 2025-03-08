Si sciolgono i DECENT CRIMINAL

Una delle realtà più interessanti degli ultimi 10 anni ha deciso di prendersi una pausa: stiamo parlando dei californiani Decent Criminal.

Queste le parole pubblicate sul profilo Instagram ufficiale:

Today we are deeply saddened to announce the end of our band. There are so many times this band has brought peace and excitement into our lives. Through touring, laughing, meeting people and expanding our worlds – we’ve been able to see cities and countries we would’ve never been able to experience the same way without our band. It truly can’t be put into words, what all the conversations, love, dedication and time spent with each other mean. To all members past and present, thank you for all the energy essential to keeping this band running. There is so much to remember fondly and my favorite memories with all of you come from being in this band.

To anyone that’s ever let us crash, took us around your town, fed us, booked us, took us on tour or listened to our music, THANK YOU! We are so incredibly grateful. You can catch Hunter with @humanissue.ca , @paigebeller and @jasonpaul_theknowitalls have solo projects, and keep an eye out for new projects involving members of DC.

Love always,

DC

Con la speranza che sia solo un arrivederci.