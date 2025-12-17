34K
SNFU: ristampa di “…And No One Else Wanted To Play”

byMatteo Paganelli
17 Dicembre 2025
No comments

Gli SNFU, storica skate punk canadese, hanno annunciato l’uscita di una ristampa dell’album “… And No One Else Wanted to Play, album d’esordio datato 1985.
La nuova versione dell’album vedrà la presenza di tracce registrate live e rarità mai pubblicate prima.

Lato A
1. This Is the End (Late 1981 Jam)
2. Life of A Bag Lady (1st Single, 1982)
3. Real Men Don’t Watch Quincy (Studio 1983)
4. Strip Search / Grunt, Groan, Rant, and Rave (Studio 1983)
5. Womanizer (Studio 1984)
6. Goose Hunt (Live 1983)

Lato B
7. Life of A Bag Lady / This Is the End (Live at Scandals, 1984)
8. Cannibal Café (Live at Scandals, 1984)
9. Factory Sounds (Live at Scandals, 1984)
10. Jerry Falwell (Live at Scandals, 1984)
11. Life of A Bag Lady / This Is the End (Live at Spartans, 1984)
12. Pizza Pie Man (Live at Spartans, 1984)

Lato C
13. I’m Real Scared (Live at Spartans, 1984)
14. Blow Up the Boss (Live at Spartans, 1984)
15. See Spot Fry (Live at Spartans, 1984)
16. Monster (Live at Spartans, 1984)
17. Seein’ Through the Bottom of a Bottle (Live at Spartans, 1985)
18. Money Matters (Live at Spartans, 1985)
19. The Gravedigger (Live at Spartans, 1985)

Lato D
20. This Is the End (Live at Spartans, 1985)
21. Broken Toy (Hollywood Recordings 1985 – Remastered)
22. Money Matters (Hollywood Recordings 1985 – Remastered)
23. The Gravedigger (Hollywood Recordings 1985 – Remastered)
24. Loser at Life / Loser at Death (Hollywood Recordings 1985 – Remastered)
25. This Is the End (Hollywood Recordings 1985 – Remastered)

