“Something Better Change”: nuovo documentario su Joe “Shithead” Keithley dei D.O.A.

“Something Better Change” è il titolo di un nuovo, interessantissimo, documentario su Joe “Shithead” Keithley, cantante/fondatore della seminale hardcore band D.O.A.
Il documentario è stato scritto, diretto e prodotto da Scott Crawford (Salad Days: A Decade of Punk in Washington DC, 1980-90, CREEM: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine) e co-prodotto da Paul Rachman (American Hardcore) e vede la partecipazione di Duff McKagan, Ian MacKaye, Henry Rollins, East Bay Ray (Dead Kennedys), Penelope Houston (Avengers), Keith Morris, Beto O’Rourke, Jello Biafra e tanti altri.