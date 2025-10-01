STEVE CABALLERO lascia gli URETHANE

A causa di diverse vedute artistiche e creative, Steve Caballero ha deciso di lasciare gli Urethane, punk rock/melodic hardcore band di San Diego.

Lo skater professionista ha affermato: “as a musician and as far as the band goes that I started with my friends Tim, Dylan and Chad called Urethane back in 2019, I became that flat-spot unfortunately due to personal and creative differences. For them to continue as a band, I kindly removed myself so they could continue on this musical journey as smoothly as possible”

Qui sotto il post completo: