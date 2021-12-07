STEVE IGNORANT: live album di pezzi dei CRASS

Steve Ignorant, frontman dei Crass e dei Conflict, ha annunciato la prossima uscita di un live album di soli pezzi dei suddetti Crass, seminale anarco punk band inglese.

Il set è stato registrato al Old Coal Store di Nottingham il 24 settembre del 2021.

Queste le parole di Steve Ignorant:

“The pandemic had meant that the band couldn’t meet to perform so all rehearsals were conducted via Zoom, so the purpose of this show was to act as a live rehearsal in front of a small audience before performing to a much larger audience the following night at North East Calling in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Other shows were planned but lockdown restrictions had resulted in these being re-arranged several times and delayed until 2022. The show was recorded and the band were so pleased with the performance that they decided to release it.“

Il live album uscirà per Overground Records. Qui sotto la tracklist.



The Gasman Cometh

Do They Owe Us A Living

End Result

Systematic Death

They’ve Got A Bomb

Punk Is Dead

Mother Earth

Bata Motel

White Punks On Hope

Heard Too Much About

System Big Man, Big M.A.N.

Darling

You’ve Got Big Hands

Securicor

G’s Song

Fight War, Not Wars

Poison In A Pretty Pill

Rival Tribal Rebel Revel

So What

Berkertex Bribe

Big A, Little A

Banned From The Roxy

Shaved Women

Bloody Revolutions

