STEVE IGNORANT: live album di pezzi dei CRASS

Steve Ignorant, frontman dei Crass e dei Conflict, ha annunciato la prossima uscita di un live album di soli pezzi dei suddetti Crass, seminale anarco punk band inglese.
Il set è stato registrato al Old Coal Store di Nottingham il 24 settembre del 2021.
Queste le parole di Steve Ignorant:
“The pandemic had meant that the band couldn’t meet to perform so all rehearsals were conducted via Zoom, so the purpose of this show was to act as a live rehearsal in front of a small audience before performing to a much larger audience the following night at North East Calling in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Other shows were planned but lockdown restrictions had resulted in these being re-arranged several times and delayed until 2022. The show was recorded and the band were so pleased with the performance that they decided to release it.“
Il live album uscirà per Overground Records. Qui sotto la tracklist.
The Gasman Cometh
Do They Owe Us A Living
End Result
Systematic Death
They’ve Got A Bomb
Punk Is Dead
Mother Earth
Bata Motel
White Punks On Hope
Heard Too Much About
System Big Man, Big M.A.N.
Darling
You’ve Got Big Hands
Securicor
G’s Song
Fight War, Not Wars
Poison In A Pretty Pill
Rival Tribal Rebel Revel
So What
Berkertex Bribe
Big A, Little A
Banned From The Roxy
Shaved Women
Bloody Revolutions