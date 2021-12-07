Anche Punkadeka.it utilizza i cookie per offrirti una migliore esperienza di navigazione. Leggi l'informativa

29
12K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

STEVE IGNORANT: live album di pezzi dei CRASS

byMatteo Paganelli
7 Dicembre 2021

Steve Ignorant, frontman dei Crass e dei Conflict, ha annunciato la prossima uscita di un live album di soli pezzi dei suddetti Crass, seminale anarco punk band inglese.
Il set è stato registrato al Old Coal Store di Nottingham il 24 settembre del 2021.
Queste le parole di Steve Ignorant:
The pandemic had meant that the band couldn’t meet to perform so all rehearsals were conducted via Zoom, so the purpose of this show was to act as a live rehearsal in front of a small audience before performing to a much larger audience the following night at North East Calling in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Other shows were planned but lockdown restrictions had resulted in these being re-arranged several times and delayed until 2022. The show was recorded and the band were so pleased with the performance that they decided to release it.

Il live album uscirà per Overground Records. Qui sotto la tracklist.

The Gasman Cometh
Do They Owe Us A Living
End Result
Systematic Death
They’ve Got A Bomb
Punk Is Dead
Mother Earth
Bata Motel
White Punks On Hope
Heard Too Much About
System Big Man, Big M.A.N.
Darling
You’ve Got Big Hands
Securicor
G’s Song
Fight War, Not Wars
Poison In A Pretty Pill
Rival Tribal Rebel Revel
So What
Berkertex Bribe
Big A, Little A
Banned From The Roxy
Shaved Women
Bloody Revolutions

Homepage – Duotone – Overground Records

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

THE BRONX: video live di "Breaking News" (girato da TIM ARMSTRONG)

byMatteo Paganelli
A proposito di crass...
Potrebbe interessarti..
I PROSSIMI CONCERTI
Dic 07
PunkAmbroeus
CSA Baraonda - via Pacinotti
Dic 08
Il Granducato Hardcore
Dic 10
Serata Rocksteady Skinhead Reggae (dj Spessore & Ramirez – benefit Oi! Fatti un’ambulanza)
Supermarket - Viale Madonna di Campagna 1
Dic 10
Paolino Paperino Band + Studio Legale Bertolazzi ? Arci Dude [Soliera]
Arci Dude - via Berlinguer 201
Dic 11
BANDA BASSOTTI – AVANTI UNITI
Da definire
Dic 11
Soul Rockers Sound System & Friends
LOCK-LaboratorioOccupatoKasciavìt Via San Faustino 64, Milano
Dic 11
Banda Bassotti presentazione “Avanti Uniti” | Opening-act Gli Ultimi
Parco Schuster - Via Ostiense, 183
Dic 11
?Punk Oi? at Rush || MalaMusica & Neanderthal Promoscion
RUSH RistoPub LiveMusic - Via Antonia Ponti, 22
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.