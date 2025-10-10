STIFF LITTLE FINGERS: versione deluxe di “Infiammable Material”

L’album d’esordio degli Stiff Little Fingers, “Infiammable Material” (febbraio 1979), verrà ristampato in una versione deluxe dalla Rhino Records ed uscirà a novembre.
La versione in cd vedrà la presenza di 4 compact disc (più un DVD) organizzati così
- Disco uno: album originale
1 Suspect Device
2 State Of Emergency
3 Here We Are Nowhere
4 Wasted Life
5 No More Of That
6 Barbed Wire Love
7 White Noise
8 Breakout
9 Law & Order
10 Rough Trade
11 Johnny Was
12 Alternative Ulster
13 Closed Groove (Bonus Tracks)
14 Suspect Device (Single Version)
15 Wasted Life (Single Version)
16 ’78 RPM
17 Gotta Gettaway (Single Version)
18 Bloody Sunday
- Disco due: BBC JOHN PEEL SESSIONS (ALL TRACKS PREVIOUSLY RELEASED)
- Disco tre: 1978 DEMOS
- Disco quattro: LIVE ALBUM 1979 TROON MAY 1979
- DVD: FOOTAGE AVAILABLE
-Shellshock Rock (Hollywood Films) (October 1978)
Alternative Ulster (UNRELEASED)
Old Grey Whistle Test (BBC) Filmed at Friar Aylesbury May 1979)
-Broadcast 25th July 1980
Barbed Wire Love / Gotta Gettaway (UNRELEASED)
Rough Trade Video (Summer 1979) Suspect Device / Barbed Wire Love / Gotta Gettaway / Alternative Ulster