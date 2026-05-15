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SUBLIME: nuovo album in uscita a giugno per Atlantic Records

byMatteo Paganelli
15 Maggio 2026
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Dopo l’iconico self-titled del 1996, i Sublime tornano com un nuovo album intitolato “Until The Sun Explodes”.

L’album, il primo con Jakob Nowell come frontman, uscirà il 12 giugno prossimo per Atlantic Records, conterrà ben 22 pezzi e vedrà importantissime collaborazioni come quella con H.R. dei Bad Brains, quella con Fletcher dei Pennywise e quella coi Fidlar.

Questa la lista delle tracce:

1).Ensenada

2) Wizard

3) Can’t Miss You

4) Backwards (feat. FIDLAR)

5) Maybe Partying Will Help Pt 1

6) Favorite Songs (feat. SKEGSS)

7) Personal Hell

8) F.T.R.

9) Evil Men

10) Trey’s Song (feat. H.R. of BAD BRAINS)

11) Casino Taormina

12) The Problem With That Is It Makes Me Stoked

13) Gangstalker

14) Figueroa

15) Froggy

16) Come Correct (feat. G. Love)

17) What For

18) 247?369 (feat. Fletcher Dragge of PENNYWISE)

19) Maybe Partying Will Help Pt 2

20) Until The Sun Explodes

21) Explodes

22) Thanx Again

Qui sotto potete ascoltare i primi due singoli estratti Until The Sun Explodes Can’t Miss You.

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