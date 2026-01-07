T.S.O.L. : ultimi concerti all’orizzonte

Attraverso un vago stato, Jack Grisham dei T.S.O.L. ha fatto capire che quelli di gennaio 2026 potrebbero essere gli ultimi live della seminale punk band di Huntington Beach, California.

Queste le sue parole:

“As some of you know, Antonio [Val Hernandez] started playing for us after the Trigger Complex record. So if you’re wondering who’s on drums there’s your answer. Roche has been recouping/healing/resting for the last two years, but he has made a few guest appearances and Brandon [Reza]—with Mike’s blessing and guidance has been filling in. [Keyboardist] Greg [Kuehn] plays with us when it works, but he’s a busy guy scoring commercials and films, so it’s usually only home shows—however he did join us in China. Ron is still very much in the band however his shoulder needs another operation so doing any extensive touring is difficult. Trevor Lucca is filling in for Ron and he’s doing a great job […] Most people don’t realize what it takes to go on the road—the beating your mind and body takes is crazy. We don’t travel in busses. We drive. We’re our only crew. A van and cheap hotels at night. Now, that being said, the day Ron says he’s done is the day this ends, if not before. I enjoy playing our songs, but I won’t continue in the long term to do it alone.”

Staremo a vdere. Certo è che se così fosse, un pezzo da 90 della storia del punk farebbe sentire la sua mancanza.