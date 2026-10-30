TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET: libro per bambini a tema halloween

I Teenager Bottlerocket hanno lanciato un libro per bambini di 28 pagine intitolato “I Don‘t Know What I Want To Be For Halloween”.

Gli autori, Ray e Miguel, hanno affermato: “As you probably know, Ray and I are both dads who love our kids very much. So when Ray came to me with the idea of turning our song “I Don’t Know What I Want to Be for Halloween” into a kids’ book, I jumped at the opportunity. Our friend Kaleb Kaiser did the amazing artwork, we threw our own kids into the book along with a few nods to our friends, and at its heart, it’s a story about being yourself. We’re super proud of how it turned out.”

Il libro contiene un 7″ flexi disc contenente una nuova canzone della quale non è stato svelato il titolo.

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