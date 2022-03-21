33K
13K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

THE ATLANTIC UNION PROJECT: nuovo ep all’orizzonte

byMatteo Paganelli
21 Marzo 2022

I The Atlantic Union Project, post punk band inglese, hanno annunciato l’uscita di “3,482 Miles”, un nuovo ep che uscirà presumibilmente in estate per Sell The Heart Records, Shield Recordings e Engineer Records.
Qui sotto potete ascoltare il primo singolo estratto, intitolato The Actuary.

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato.

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

Nuovo video per gli A Wilhelm Scream

byPostit
Next Article

HEART TO GOLD: firma per Memory Music e nuovo album

byMatteo Paganelli
Spotify Playlist
Potrebbe interessarti..
I PROSSIMI CONCERTI
Mar 22
Concerto Al “Bar Lui&Lei”
Mar 25
Punk Rock Mentality | I Wanna Be Well Edition | Retarded, Olly Riva & more
Skaletta Rock Club - Via Crispi 168
Mar 26
RELEASE PARTY @LAST ONE TO DIE
Last One to Die Crew - Live Events and Label - Piazza Boetti 6
Mar 26
N’Oi! per DAX vol. 3 – lato B
CSA Baraonda - via Pacinotti
Mar 26
ART&SOUND: Water Tower e Nekropunta live! + mostra di Silvio Vancini
Arci Area
Mar 26
LaSanteria arrivano al Dardy a Cervignano
Dardy - Music and Food - via Costantino Dardi 5
Mar 26
Rubber Room (Showcase Release Party) + Lester Greenowski
Arci Joshua Blues Club - Via Cantoniga 11
Apr 03
Hardcore! Matinée al Coa T28
Centro Occupato Autogestito T28 - Via dei Transiti,28
Mediapartnership: mediapartnership
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.