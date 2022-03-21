THE ATLANTIC UNION PROJECT: nuovo ep all’orizzonte

I The Atlantic Union Project, post punk band inglese, hanno annunciato l’uscita di “3,482 Miles”, un nuovo ep che uscirà presumibilmente in estate per Sell The Heart Records, Shield Recordings e Engineer Records.
Qui sotto potete ascoltare il primo singolo estratto, intitolato The Actuary.
