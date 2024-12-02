34K
THE BLACK PACIFIC: online il video di “I Think I’m Paranoid”

byMatteo Paganelli
2 Dicembre 2024
E’ online il video di I Think I’m Paranoid, pezzo dei The Black Pacific di Jim Lindberg e Marc Orrell contenuto nel nuovo album “Here Comes Our Wave“, uscito a settembre per Dine Alone Records.
Qui sotto il video:

Queste le parole di presentazione di Jim Lindberg:

“We are very happy to share the music video for the opening track ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’, off our new album Here Comes Our Wave.  A huge thank you to JP Cordero and Felony Ron McIntyre and crew for helping direct, film, and edit the video – and to all my friends and family who appeared in the video, especially my mom.“

