THE BLACK PACIFIC: online il video di “I Think I’m Paranoid”

E’ online il video di I Think I’m Paranoid, pezzo dei The Black Pacific di Jim Lindberg e Marc Orrell contenuto nel nuovo album “Here Comes Our Wave“, uscito a settembre per Dine Alone Records.

Qui sotto il video:

Queste le parole di presentazione di Jim Lindberg:

“We are very happy to share the music video for the opening track ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’, off our new album Here Comes Our Wave. A huge thank you to JP Cordero and Felony Ron McIntyre and crew for helping direct, film, and edit the video – and to all my friends and family who appeared in the video, especially my mom.“