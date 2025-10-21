34K
31K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

THE BROKENDOWNS: nuovo disco in uscita per RED SCARE INDUSTRIES e video del primo singolo estratto

byMatteo Paganelli
21 Ottobre 2025
No comments

Ricordate i The Brokendows? La Red Scare Industries ha annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo Lp della punk rock band di Edgewater, Florida, intitolato “Let’s Tip the Landlord”.
L’album uscirà il prossimo 21 novembre e l’uscita è anticipata dal primo singolo estratto intitolato In Praise of The Pedastal qui sotto il video.

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito utilizza Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come vengono elaborati i dati derivati dai commenti.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

OFFSPRING: ristampa per i 25 anni di "Conspiracy of One"

byMatteo Paganelli
Spotify Playlist
Potrebbe interessarti..
Mediapartnership: mediapartnership
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.