THE BROKENDOWNS: nuovo disco in uscita per RED SCARE INDUSTRIES e video del primo singolo estratto

Ricordate i The Brokendows? La Red Scare Industries ha annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo Lp della punk rock band di Edgewater, Florida, intitolato “Let’s Tip the Landlord”.

L’album uscirà il prossimo 21 novembre e l’uscita è anticipata dal primo singolo estratto intitolato In Praise of The Pedastal : qui sotto il video.