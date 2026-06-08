THE CRAMPS: ristampa di “Gravest Gravy” con la collaborazione di HENRY ROLLINS e IAN MACKAYE

The Cramps Inc. is the artist formerly known as Poison Ivy Rorschach, Larry Hardy, owner and operator of In The Red Records, and Jimmy Maslon, a film producer responsible for some of the Cramps music videos, and owner of the Herschel Gordon Lewis, and Doris Wishman film catalogs. Both have deep ties to Lux and Ivy, forged over decades. Ivy is the major beneficiary. Larry and Jimmy are handling all the logistics. They are perfect for this.

Ian MacKaye and I, operating as RAM Prod. (Rollins and MacKaye), are working on behalf of The Cramps Inc., coming up with release ideas, handling tape maintenance, editing, mixing, mastering and lacquer cutting responsibilities. We are aligned with Inner Ear Studios in Arlington, VA and Infrasonic Sound in Nashville, TN.

Many Cramps records and items, such as t-shirts you see on the Internet—are bootlegs. The Cramps Inc. is striving to right that wrong and recently made a deal with the merchandising company Easy Partners. Cool designs for official merch are well underway.”

Con queste parole, Henry Rollins dei Black Flag, ha annunciato l’uscita della ristampa di “Gravest Gravy”, album del 1977 dei The Cramps, leggendaria psychobilly band di Sacramento, California.

Henry Rollins, assieme a Ian MacKaye dei Minor Threat e alla loro RAM Prod., hanno collaborato con la The Cramps Inc. per questa ristampa che vedrà la luce il prossimo 21 agosto per Vengeance Records.