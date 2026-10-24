THE DAMNED: 50 anni di “New Rose”, Radio X celebra il punk con 25 singoli fondamentali

Il 22 ottobre 1976 i The Damned pubblicavano New Rose, considerato il primo singolo punk di una band britannica, anticipando di circa un mese l’esordio discografico dei Sex Pistols.
Per celebrare il cinquantesimo anniversario, Radio X Classic Rock ha selezionato 25 singoli che hanno segnato la storia del punk, seguendo l’ordine cronologico delle pubblicazioni. Una selezione che attraversa le diverse anime del movimento, dalla rabbia dei Clash e dei Sex Pistols all’approccio melodico dei Buzzcocks e dei Ramones, fino alle contaminazioni con la new wave e l’art-punk di Television, Talking Heads e Devo.
Ecco i 25 singoli scelti da Radio X:
- The Damned – New Rose
- Sex Pistols – Anarchy in the UK
- The Stranglers – (Get A) Grip (On Yourself)
- Buzzcocks – Boredom
- The Clash – White Riot
- Blondie – X Offender
- Television – Marquee Moon
- The Jam – In the City
- The Adverts – One Chord Wonders
- Ramones – Sheena Is a Punk Rocker
- Slaughter & The Dogs – Cranked Up Really High
- The Saints – This Perfect Day
- The Boomtown Rats – Lookin’ After Number One
- X-Ray Spex – Oh Bondage Up Yours!
- Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Blank Generation
- Talking Heads – Psycho Killer
- Stiff Little Fingers – Suspect Device
- Devo – (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
- Sham 69 – If the Kids Are United
- Siouxsie & The Banshees – Hong Kong Garden
- The Undertones – Teenage Kicks
- Dead Kennedys – California Über Alles
- The Ruts – Babylon’s Burning
- Adam & The Ants – Zerox
- The Slits – Typical Girls