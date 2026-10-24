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THE DAMNED: 50 anni di “New Rose”, Radio X celebra il punk con 25 singoli fondamentali

byDeka
24 Ottobre 2026
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Il 22 ottobre 1976 i The Damned pubblicavano New Rose, considerato il primo singolo punk di una band britannica, anticipando di circa un mese l’esordio discografico dei Sex Pistols.

Per celebrare il cinquantesimo anniversario, Radio X Classic Rock ha selezionato 25 singoli che hanno segnato la storia del punk, seguendo l’ordine cronologico delle pubblicazioni. Una selezione che attraversa le diverse anime del movimento, dalla rabbia dei Clash e dei Sex Pistols all’approccio melodico dei Buzzcocks e dei Ramones, fino alle contaminazioni con la new wave e l’art-punk di Television, Talking Heads e Devo.

Ecco i 25 singoli scelti da Radio X:

  1. The Damned – New Rose
  2. Sex Pistols – Anarchy in the UK
  3. The Stranglers – (Get A) Grip (On Yourself)
  4. Buzzcocks – Boredom
  5. The Clash – White Riot
  6. Blondie – X Offender
  7. Television – Marquee Moon
  8. The Jam – In the City
  9. The Adverts – One Chord Wonders
  10. Ramones – Sheena Is a Punk Rocker
  11. Slaughter & The Dogs – Cranked Up Really High
  12. The Saints – This Perfect Day
  13. The Boomtown Rats – Lookin’ After Number One
  14. X-Ray Spex – Oh Bondage Up Yours!
  15. Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Blank Generation
  16. Talking Heads – Psycho Killer
  17. Stiff Little Fingers – Suspect Device
  18. Devo – (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
  19. Sham 69 – If the Kids Are United
  20. Siouxsie & The Banshees – Hong Kong Garden
  21. The Undertones – Teenage Kicks
  22. Dead Kennedys – California Über Alles
  23. The Ruts – Babylon’s Burning
  24. Adam & The Ants – Zerox
  25. The Slits – Typical Girls

 

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