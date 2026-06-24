Punkadeka festival 2026- MXPX
44K
44K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

THE FLATLINERS: versione 8 bit di “Good, You?”

byMatteo Paganelli
24 Giugno 2026
No comments

Over our 24 years together, we’ve been fortunate enough to feel the effects of the magic trick that songwriting always seems to be. Especially when we’re still chasing what hooked us when we were all teenagers just starting this band. But nothing can prepare you for the feeling you get when you first hear a song you wrote sound more like the soundtrack to your childhood than anything else. Our new friend Desmo. accomplished that very emotion when putting together the 8-bit version of ‘Good, You?’ We were immediately transported back to those early memories of partying in the basement, pulling all-nighters at sleep overs, and unknowingly starting the lifelong process of rotting our brains into absolute oblivion. Video game music was the soundtrack to our lives before we discovered playing music together, and that feeling is well represented in this new-yet-nostalgic version.”

Con queste parole, i Flatliners presentano la versione 8 bit di uno degli ultimi pezzi Good, You?, tratto dall’ ultimo album “Cold World”.

Qui sotto il pezzo, per tutti i nostalgici dei vecchi videogames.

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito utilizza Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come vengono elaborati i dati derivati dai commenti.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

Alex Ruffini: pubblicato il libro fotografico postumo "Cancer Drugs & Rock’n’Roll"

byDeka
Spotify Playlist
Potrebbe interessarti..
I PROSSIMI CONCERTI
Giu 24
ZEKE + SPECIAL GUEST live @Ziggy club | 24 giugno
ZIGGY Club
Giu 25
ZEKE dal vivo al Legend Club Milano
Legend Club Milano
Giu 26
PARTIZTIKA 2026 vol. 8 – Festa Antifascista Lainate
Via Circonvallazione Ovest, 1, 20045 Lainate MI, Italia
Giu 27
Punk Ol’Olio 7 – Live Collisione – Rumon Bar, via Manzoni 56
Via Alessandro Manzoni, 56, 06135 Perugia PG, Italia
Giu 27
Evento live Punk + Punk HC a Milano????
Pogue Mahone's Irish Pub Milan
Giu 28
ASMA @ Ass.Farinera // Ritrovarci // Mairano (Bs)
Mairano - Bs
Lug 03
Converge ? Circolo Magnolia, Milano
Circolo Magnolia
Lug 03
The Ataris ? Legend Club, Milano
Legend Club Milano
Mediapartnership: mediapartnership
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.