THE FLATLINERS: versione 8 bit di “Good, You?”

Over our 24 years together, we’ve been fortunate enough to feel the effects of the magic trick that songwriting always seems to be. Especially when we’re still chasing what hooked us when we were all teenagers just starting this band. But nothing can prepare you for the feeling you get when you first hear a song you wrote sound more like the soundtrack to your childhood than anything else. Our new friend Desmo. accomplished that very emotion when putting together the 8-bit version of ‘Good, You?’ We were immediately transported back to those early memories of partying in the basement, pulling all-nighters at sleep overs, and unknowingly starting the lifelong process of rotting our brains into absolute oblivion. Video game music was the soundtrack to our lives before we discovered playing music together, and that feeling is well represented in this new-yet-nostalgic version.”

Con queste parole, i Flatliners presentano la versione 8 bit di uno degli ultimi pezzi Good, You?, tratto dall’ ultimo album “Cold World”.

Qui sotto il pezzo, per tutti i nostalgici dei vecchi videogames.