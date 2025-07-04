Punkadeka festival 2025
THE HIVES: video di “Paint a Picture” ed “Enough is Enough”, primi due singoli estratti dal nuovo album in uscita a fine agosto

byMatteo Paganelli
4 Luglio 2025
Gli Hives hanno pubblicato i video di Paint a Picture ed Enough is Enough, pezzi contenuti nell’ultimo album The Hives Forever Forever The Hives”, in uscita il prossimo 29 agosto.


Qui sotto i video.

Questa la tracklist:

01. (introduction)
02. Enough Is Enough
03. Hooray Hooray Hooray
04. Bad Call
05. Paint A Picture
06. O.C.D.O.D
07. Legalize Living
08. (interlude)
09. Roll Out The Red Carpet
10. Born A Rebel
11. They Can’t Hear The Music
12. Path Of Most Resistance
13. The Hives Forever Forever The Hives

Mallrats: Nerd e Punk si incontrano nel nuovo album

