THE HIVES: video di “Paint a Picture” ed “Enough is Enough”, primi due singoli estratti dal nuovo album in uscita a fine agosto

Gli Hives hanno pubblicato i video di Paint a Picture ed Enough is Enough, pezzi contenuti nell’ultimo album “The Hives Forever Forever The Hives”, in uscita il prossimo 29 agosto.
Qui sotto i video.
Questa la tracklist:
01. (introduction)
02. Enough Is Enough
03. Hooray Hooray Hooray
04. Bad Call
05. Paint A Picture
06. O.C.D.O.D
07. Legalize Living
08. (interlude)
09. Roll Out The Red Carpet
10. Born A Rebel
11. They Can’t Hear The Music
12. Path Of Most Resistance
13. The Hives Forever Forever The Hives