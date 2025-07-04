THE HIVES: video di “Paint a Picture” ed “Enough is Enough”, primi due singoli estratti dal nuovo album in uscita a fine agosto

Gli Hives hanno pubblicato i video di Paint a Picture ed Enough is Enough, pezzi contenuti nell’ultimo album “The Hives Forever Forever The Hives”, in uscita il prossimo 29 agosto.



Qui sotto i video.

Questa la tracklist:

01. (introduction)

02. Enough Is Enough

03. Hooray Hooray Hooray

04. Bad Call

05. Paint A Picture

06. O.C.D.O.D

07. Legalize Living

08. (interlude)

09. Roll Out The Red Carpet

10. Born A Rebel

11. They Can’t Hear The Music

12. Path Of Most Resistance

13. The Hives Forever Forever The Hives