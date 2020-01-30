Punkadeka 20 anni di DIY ...il libro

THE INTERRUPTERS in studio a Febbraio

In una recente intervista Aimee, frontgirl degli Interrupters, ha annunciato che la band entrerà in studio a Febbraio per registrare il nuovo album:
“At the end of February we’re going into the studio with [producer and Rancid frontman] Tim Armstrong again. The UK dates we have coming up in January and February will be the last shows of the Fight The Good Fight tour. It’s gonna be a big finale for us. While touring we’ve also been writing non-stop. That means we have a lot of material to get down. We can’t wait to bring everything together to complete the puzzle.”

Qui l’intervista completa:
https://www.kerrang.com/features/the-interrupters-aimee-interrupter-my-teenage-self-would-be-in-awe-of-all-this

L’ultimo lavoro della ska punk band californiana, “Fight The Good Fight”, è uscito nel 2018 per Epitaph Records.

