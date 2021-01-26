The Mighty Mighty BossToneS su Hellcat con Tim dei Rancid e Aimee degli Interrupters e molti altri...

Era nell’aria già da un po’, ora è ufficiale: i Mighthy Mighty Bosstones hanno firmato per la Hellcat Records di Tim Armstrong, il quale vestirà il ruolo di produttore del nuovo album della seminale ska-core band di Boston.

Qui sotto potete ascoltare The Final Parade, il primo singolo estratto dall’omonimo nuovo album, del quale non sappiamo ancora la data di uscita.

Al pezzo hanno partecipato: Tim Armstrong (Rancid), Aimee Interrupter and The Interrupters, Stranger Cole, Angelo Moore (Fishbone), Jake Burns (Stiff Little Fingers), Jay Navarro (Suicide Machines), Chris DeMakes, Pete Wesilewski, Roger Lima (Less Than Jake), Jimmy G (Murphy’s Law), Toby Morse, Rusty Pistachio (H2O), John Feldman (Goldfinger), Laila Khan (Sonic Boom Six), Robert Hingley (Toasters), Dan Vitale (Bim Skala Bim), Dave McWane (Big D and The Kids Table), Sirae Richardson, Erin Mackenzie, Brie McWane (The Doped Up Dollys), Jesse Wagner (Aggrolites), Karina Denike (The Dance Hall Crashers), Gary Bivona, Jesse Bivona, Justin Bivona, Kevin Bivona, Heather Augustyn, Freddy Cricien, Ted Hutt, Christian Jaccobs (The Aquabats), Jon Pebsworth (Buck O Nine), Peter Porker (The Porkers), Steve Jackson (The Pietasters), Felipe Galvan (Los Skanarles), Jet Baker (Buster Shuffle), Fumio Ito (Kemuri), Glen Marhevka (Big Bad Voodoo Daddy), e Roddy Radiation (The Specials).

Restate sintonizzati per ulteriori news sulla data di uscita del successore di “While We’re At It” (2018).