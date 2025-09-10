34K
31K
THE POGUES: ristampa di “Rum, Sodomy, and The Lash” in occasione dei suoi primi 40 anni

byMatteo Paganelli
10 Settembre 2025
In occasione del quarantesimo anniversario di “Rum, Sodomy and The Lash” (agosto 1985), i Pogues, storica e seminale irish punk band, hanno annunciato una ristampa particolare: il primo lp conterrà l’intero album rimasterizzato, mentre il secondo vedrà incise tracce mai rilasciate prima (neanche nella prima ristampa celebrativa del 2004).

Questa la tracklist:

Side One
1. The Sick Bed Of Cúchulainn [2:59]
2. The Old Main Drag [3:20]
3. Wild Cats Of Kilkenny [2:49]
4. I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Every Day [2:55]
5. A Pair Of Brown Eyes [4:54] 6. Sally MacLennane [2:44] Side Two
1. Dirty Old Town [3:46]
2. Jesse James [2:59]
3. Navigator [4:13]
4. Billy’s Bones [2:03]
5. The Gentleman Soldier [2:04]
6. And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda [8:10]

LP2: Bonus Tracks
Side Three
1. The Parting Glass (B-Side) [2:17]
2. A Pistol For Paddy Garcia (B-Side) [2:32]

Poguetry In Motion EP
3. London Girl [3:07]
4. A Rainy Night In Soho [5:36]
5. The Body Of An American [4:50]
6. Planxty Noel Hill [3:12]

Side Four
BBC Radio 1 – The Janice Long Show – 11th July 1985
1. Wild Cats Of Kilkenny [2:46]
2. Billy’s Bones [2:03]
3. The Old Main Drag [3:18]
4. Dirty Old Town [3:42]

Bonus Tracks
5. A Pair Of Brown Eyes (Live at Glasgow) [3:41]
6. Sally MacLennane (Live at Glasgow) [2:50]
7. Do You Believe in Magic (Rough Mix) [2:42]

La ristampa uscirà il 28 novembre prossimo per Rhino Records.

