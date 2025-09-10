THE POGUES: ristampa di “Rum, Sodomy, and The Lash” in occasione dei suoi primi 40 anni

In occasione del quarantesimo anniversario di “Rum, Sodomy and The Lash” (agosto 1985), i Pogues, storica e seminale irish punk band, hanno annunciato una ristampa particolare: il primo lp conterrà l’intero album rimasterizzato, mentre il secondo vedrà incise tracce mai rilasciate prima (neanche nella prima ristampa celebrativa del 2004).

Questa la tracklist:

Side One

1. The Sick Bed Of Cúchulainn [2:59]

2. The Old Main Drag [3:20]

3. Wild Cats Of Kilkenny [2:49]

4. I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Every Day [2:55]

5. A Pair Of Brown Eyes [4:54] 6. Sally MacLennane [2:44] Side Two

1. Dirty Old Town [3:46]

2. Jesse James [2:59]

3. Navigator [4:13]

4. Billy’s Bones [2:03]

5. The Gentleman Soldier [2:04]

6. And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda [8:10]

LP2: Bonus Tracks

Side Three

1. The Parting Glass (B-Side) [2:17]

2. A Pistol For Paddy Garcia (B-Side) [2:32]

Poguetry In Motion EP

3. London Girl [3:07]

4. A Rainy Night In Soho [5:36]

5. The Body Of An American [4:50]

6. Planxty Noel Hill [3:12]

Side Four

BBC Radio 1 – The Janice Long Show – 11th July 1985

1. Wild Cats Of Kilkenny [2:46]

2. Billy’s Bones [2:03]

3. The Old Main Drag [3:18]

4. Dirty Old Town [3:42]

Bonus Tracks

5. A Pair Of Brown Eyes (Live at Glasgow) [3:41]

6. Sally MacLennane (Live at Glasgow) [2:50]

7. Do You Believe in Magic (Rough Mix) [2:42]

La ristampa uscirà il 28 novembre prossimo per Rhino Records.