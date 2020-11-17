THE QUEERS: nuovo album a fine Novembre

Nuovo album per i Queers.
La leggendaria punk rock band guidata da Joe Queer uscirà il prossimo 30 Novembre con “Save The World”, ennesimo album da studio e successore di “Back To The Basement” del 2010.
L’album uscirà per All Stars Records, mentre la nostrana Striped Records si occuperà della prima stampa europea, già disponibile al pre ordine in due differenti colori:
https://stripedmusic.com/lp-the-queers-save-the-world/
Questa la tracklist di “Save The World”:
Attack of The 5 ft bitch
Shirley needs a dildo
Shit for brains
My heart’s in the right place
Cheeto in a speedo eating a burrito
Young dumb and into iron maiden
Fanculo a tutti
If i had a girl like you
Hong fucking kong
White power feud in atlanta
Bubblegum girl
Let the rain wash away my tears
Leave that girl alone
Nightmare to deal with
We love our fans
