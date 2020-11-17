THE QUEERS: nuovo album a fine Novembre

Nuovo album per i Queers.

La leggendaria punk rock band guidata da Joe Queer uscirà il prossimo 30 Novembre con “Save The World”, ennesimo album da studio e successore di “Back To The Basement” del 2010.

L’album uscirà per All Stars Records, mentre la nostrana Striped Records si occuperà della prima stampa europea, già disponibile al pre ordine in due differenti colori:

https://stripedmusic.com/lp-the-queers-save-the-world/

Questa la tracklist di “Save The World”:

Attack of The 5 ft bitch

Shirley needs a dildo

Shit for brains

My heart’s in the right place

Cheeto in a speedo eating a burrito

Young dumb and into iron maiden

Fanculo a tutti

If i had a girl like you

Hong fucking kong

White power feud in atlanta

Bubblegum girl

Let the rain wash away my tears

Leave that girl alone

Nightmare to deal with

We love our fans



