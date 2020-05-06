THE REAL MCKENZIES : nuovo album e primo singolo estratto

I Real McKenzies stanno per uscire con un nuovo album : “Beer and Loathing” uscirà il prossimo 3 Luglio per Fat Wreck Chords.

Il pre ordine è già disponibile su Kingsroad Europe.

Questa la tracklist :

1. A Widow’s Watch

2. Overtoun Bridge

3. Big Foot Steps

4. Beer and Loathing

5. Cock Up Your Beaver

6. Nary Do Gooder

7. Death of the Winnipeg Scene

8. 36 Barrels

9. Whose Child Is This

10. The Ballad of Cpl. Hornburg

11. The Cremation of Sam McGee

12. A Seafarer’s Return

la title track, primo singolo estratto :