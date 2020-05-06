THE REAL MCKENZIES : nuovo album e primo singolo estratto

I Real McKenzies stanno per uscire con un nuovo album : “Beer and Loathing” uscirà il prossimo 3 Luglio per Fat Wreck Chords.
Il pre ordine è già disponibile su Kingsroad Europe.
Questa la tracklist :
1. A Widow’s Watch
2. Overtoun Bridge
3. Big Foot Steps
4. Beer and Loathing
5. Cock Up Your Beaver
6. Nary Do Gooder
7. Death of the Winnipeg Scene
8. 36 Barrels
9. Whose Child Is This
10. The Ballad of Cpl. Hornburg
11. The Cremation of Sam McGee
12. A Seafarer’s Return
la title track, primo singolo estratto :