TOSH PETERSON nuovo batterista degli ALKALINE TRIO

”THIS guy. I met @tosh_thedrummer at Swingers a few months back for lunch to meet up and discuss the possibility of him playing in @alkaline_trio. Tosh’s mom was also there who turned out to be a fellow history buff so her and I spent half the lunch talking about Churchill and the Miracle of Dunkirk while Tosh politely ate his fries. He later told @danielandriano that if we had had a problem with his mom coming to lunch he probably didn’t want to play with us anyway. Apart from the absolute MONSTER he is behind a drum kit he is just a lovely guy: KIND, polite, enthusiastic, driven and HILARIOUS. I told Dan I wouldn’t want Tosh to play with us if he HADN’T brought his mom. [emoji with sunglasses] Tosh is a beautiful human being we’re very excited to travel and play music with and a drummer we couldn’t be more thankful to be able to welcome into OUR family”.

Con queste parole gli Alkaline Trio danno il benvenuto al nuovo batterista Tosh Peterson (Lady Gaga, Machine Gun Kelly, Bad Bunny) incaricato di prendere il posto di Atom Willard, uscito dalla punk rock band di Chicago pochi mesi fa.

https://www.instagram.com/alkaline_trio/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=AF64B039-4861-4C2B-A2EC-8A9AE94835FB