Toxic Youth: fuori il nuovo album “Still Hungry”

Come anticipato nelle scorse settimane, i Toxic Youth hanno pubblicato il nuovo album Still Hungry per Time To Kill Records.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Carlo Meroni presso gli ADSR Decibel Studio, già al lavoro con band come Schizo, Gory Blister e Ulvedharr. L’artwork è firmato da Motorcity Graphics.
In contemporanea all’uscita del disco è stato pubblicato anche il video animato del brano “Break Your Phone”, realizzato da Dapixel Studio e disponibile su YouTube:
Tracklist:
-
Time to Kill
-
The First
-
Just For Fun (Better Play Loud)
-
All my Life
-
Sai Cosa c’è (V.F.F.)
-
The Last Fighter
-
Nothing
-
Da Crew (Dirty Hands Broken Backs)
-
Join Da Resistance
-
The Answer
-
Money Honey
-
War Games
-
Break your Phone
-
Not for Sale
-
Casciavit
Il disco è disponibile in preorder su:
Time To Kill Records
Bandcamp