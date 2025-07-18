Punkadeka festival 2025
34K
31K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

Toxic Youth: fuori il nuovo album “Still Hungry”

byDeka
18 Luglio 2025
No comments

Come anticipato nelle scorse settimane, i Toxic Youth hanno pubblicato il nuovo album Still Hungry  per Time To Kill Records.

Il disco è stato prodotto da Carlo Meroni presso gli ADSR Decibel Studio, già al lavoro con band come Schizo, Gory Blister e Ulvedharr. L’artwork è firmato da Motorcity Graphics.

In contemporanea all’uscita del disco è stato pubblicato anche il video animato del brano “Break Your Phone”, realizzato da Dapixel Studio e disponibile su YouTube:

Tracklist:

  1. Time to Kill

  2. The First

  3. Just For Fun (Better Play Loud)

  4. All my Life

  5. Sai Cosa c’è (V.F.F.)

  6. The Last Fighter

  7. Nothing

  8. Da Crew (Dirty Hands Broken Backs)

  9. Join Da Resistance

  10. The Answer

  11. Money Honey

  12. War Games

  13. Break your Phone

  14. Not for Sale

  15. Casciavit

Il disco è disponibile in preorder su:
Time To Kill Records
Bandcamp

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito utilizza Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come vengono elaborati i dati derivati dai commenti.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

PUBLIC IMAGE LTD (PiL) This Is Not The Last Tour

byDeka
Next Article

Orsetti HC: fuori il nuovo video

byDeka
A proposito di ...
Spotify Playlist
Potrebbe interessarti..
Mediapartnership: mediapartnership
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.