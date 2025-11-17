TURNSTILE nominati per 5 Grammy

Dopo Amyl And The Sniffers, il punk torna a far parlare di sé ai Grammy Awards.

I Turnstile hanno infatti ricevuto ben 5 nomination: Best Rock Performance; Best Metal Performance; Best Rock Song; Best Rock Album; Best Alternative Music Performance. La cerimonia si terrà il 1 febbraio prossimo, vedremo quanti premi si porterà a casa l’eccentrica band di Baltimora.

L’ultimo album, “Never Enough”, è uscito lo scorso giugno per Roadrunner Records.