34K
35K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

TURNSTILE nominati per 5 Grammy

byMatteo Paganelli
17 Novembre 2025
No comments

Dopo Amyl And The Sniffers, il punk torna a far parlare di sé ai Grammy Awards.
I Turnstile hanno infatti ricevuto ben 5 nomination:  Best Rock Performance; Best Metal Performance; Best Rock Song; Best Rock Album; Best Alternative Music Performance. La cerimonia si terrà il 1 febbraio prossimo, vedremo quanti premi si porterà a casa l’eccentrica band di Baltimora.
L’ultimo album, “Never Enough”, è uscito lo scorso giugno per Roadrunner Records.

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito utilizza Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come vengono elaborati i dati derivati dai commenti.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

BUZZCOCKS: nuovo album in uscita a inizio 2026

byMatteo Paganelli
A proposito di turnstile...
Spotify Playlist
Potrebbe interessarti..
Mediapartnership: mediapartnership
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.