VANDOLIERS: ecco il nuovo album della country punk del Texas. Ascolta il primo singolo estratto.

Per chi ancora non li conoscesse, i Vandoliers sono una country punk band d del Texas e “Life Behind Bars” è il titolo del loro quinto album, in uscita il prossimo 27 giugno per Break Maiden Records e Thirty Tigers.

Qui sotto il video della title track.

Pochi anni fa, la cantante Jenni (Gin-ee) Rose ha pubblicamente annunciato di essere una trans e, attraverso una bella intervista a Rolling Stone (Vandoliers Singer Jenni Rose Embraces Life as Trans Woman), ha pubblicamente raccontato le sue emozioni a riguardo.



Questo un breve estratto:

“The band was scheduled to perform at the Shed, a barbecue-and-motorcycle joint in Maryville, Tennessee, not far from Knoxville. Days earlier, Tennessee’s governor, Bill Lee, signed a bill restricting public drag performances in the state. In protest, the six members of Vandoliers bought dresses and performed the concert in drag.

“I had worn a dress before, but it was in the dark, in private, or I was super ashamed of it,” Rose says. “Cory says, ‘We should wear a dress and protest this.’ And I’m going, ‘That’s a great idea!’ Then, we went and bought dresses, and I was super happy about it. I got to try on a dress with my friends. Everybody was over there, like, giggling and having a good time, and I was kind of alone. I put it on, and I felt really good. Just, Oh, I look nice! And I walked out onstage and played a great show. When It was over, I thought, ‘I was really brave today.’

“And then, it went fucking viral.”

[…] In the summer of 2022 — the same year she got sober — she started keeping a journal during a European tour. “One day, maybe a week after the dress thing happened,” she says, “I wrote, ‘Fuck. I think I’m trans.’ I closed the book and didn’t make another journal entry for, like, two months, and when I did, my next entries were just what I was doing that day: ‘I’m in San Antonio today! Had tacos! They were good!’”

Qui il pre ordine del disco:

Vandoliers – Life Behind Bars