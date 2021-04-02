Anche Punkadeka.it utilizza i cookie per offrirti una migliore esperienza di navigazione. Leggi l'informativa

VEHC – Fuori la compilation “United We Stand”

byAmanda Milan
2 Aprile 2021

Il Venezia Hardcore Fest torna a farsi sentire, questa volta con una ricchissima compilation.

In attesa di poter tornare sotto palco, la crew del VEHC ha appena pubblicato “United we stand” vol. 1, una compilation digitale con oltre 60 brani di band che si sono esibite sui palchi del festival veneziano e del metalpunkfest.

Potete trovarla su Bandcamp a soli 5€ https://veneziahardcore.bandcamp.com/releases

Tracklist completa:

Danny Trejo – Prisoner of Your Head

Death Side – Just Blind Out

Rememberables – Sadie

Slope – Truth Machine

Discomfort – Closed Fist

Implore – Expansionist

Lion’s Law feat Scott Vogel – Roses and Fire

No Turning Back – Wolvehunt

INTEGRITY – Kingdom of Heaven

Indian Nightmare – Land Of The Damned

CSCH – The Fucking Armadillo

Vitamin X – Modern Man

La Piovra – Fait?

Kids Insane – Who’s This

Bull Brigade – Vita Libertà

Mother – Heights (Electric Version)

Dead Swans – Thinking Of You

Reproach – The Trap

Foreseen – Infiltrator

Colonna Infame – Punk è moda

Raein – Trasparenti Oscure Virtù

Stormo – Metropoli

Dufresne – Fuga Nell’Incubo

Face Your Enemy – Indian Warriors Master

Despite Exile – Venom

Why Everyone Left – No Messages

360 Flip- Let It Lead The Way

Belvedere Band – Good Grief Retreat

Payback – Kings of Nothing

NABAT Oi – Cronaca Di Un Uomo Ferito

Riviera – Giaguaro

L’Amico di Martucci – XMestreX

Blowfuse – Angry John

Talco – Onda Immobile

The Many Grams – Shiny Nights

Destroy All Gondolas – Destroy Your Gondola

Moom -Tavi Li Od

Game – Fala

Mustang – Day of the Days

The Mild – Old Man

Raw Power – You Were Right

Cripple Bastards – Recidive

Hobos – Brucia Dentro

3ND7R – Data Slave

Toxic Shock – Inner Demons

Confine – RRR

To Kill – Unbowed

OLTREZONA – No Pain No Gain

PsyWarfare – Have You Learned Your Lesson Yet

Shelf Life – Carved On Stone

Sgurd – Mind Invaders

The Secret – II The Sorrowful Void

Death Index – Little’n’Pretty

Horror Vacui – Consolation Prize

Scornthroats – Pure Scorn

RAW punk hc Cagliari – Sardinian Pride Ebbacagai

Indispensabili – Giaguaro

DiscoMostro – Spargisale

Second Youth- On and On

Weed Dealer feat Samall – GTFO

The Primals – Pred for Pet

ZEIT – The Piss

06 AM – Go Skate

Without Whistle – Without Whistle

Methedrine – Dirty Harry

Walk the Plank – Closure

Slander – Drown

