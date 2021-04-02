VEHC – Fuori la compilation “United We Stand”

Il Venezia Hardcore Fest torna a farsi sentire, questa volta con una ricchissima compilation.
In attesa di poter tornare sotto palco, la crew del VEHC ha appena pubblicato “United we stand” vol. 1, una compilation digitale con oltre 60 brani di band che si sono esibite sui palchi del festival veneziano e del metalpunkfest.
Potete trovarla su Bandcamp a soli 5€ https://veneziahardcore.bandcamp.com/releases
Tracklist completa:
Danny Trejo – Prisoner of Your Head
Death Side – Just Blind Out
Rememberables – Sadie
Slope – Truth Machine
Discomfort – Closed Fist
Implore – Expansionist
Lion’s Law feat Scott Vogel – Roses and Fire
No Turning Back – Wolvehunt
INTEGRITY – Kingdom of Heaven
Indian Nightmare – Land Of The Damned
CSCH – The Fucking Armadillo
Vitamin X – Modern Man
La Piovra – Fait?
Kids Insane – Who’s This
Bull Brigade – Vita Libertà
Mother – Heights (Electric Version)
Dead Swans – Thinking Of You
Reproach – The Trap
Foreseen – Infiltrator
Colonna Infame – Punk è moda
Raein – Trasparenti Oscure Virtù
Stormo – Metropoli
Dufresne – Fuga Nell’Incubo
Face Your Enemy – Indian Warriors Master
Despite Exile – Venom
Why Everyone Left – No Messages
360 Flip- Let It Lead The Way
Belvedere Band – Good Grief Retreat
Payback – Kings of Nothing
NABAT Oi – Cronaca Di Un Uomo Ferito
Riviera – Giaguaro
L’Amico di Martucci – XMestreX
Blowfuse – Angry John
Talco – Onda Immobile
The Many Grams – Shiny Nights
Destroy All Gondolas – Destroy Your Gondola
Moom -Tavi Li Od
Game – Fala
Mustang – Day of the Days
The Mild – Old Man
Raw Power – You Were Right
Cripple Bastards – Recidive
Hobos – Brucia Dentro
3ND7R – Data Slave
Toxic Shock – Inner Demons
Confine – RRR
To Kill – Unbowed
OLTREZONA – No Pain No Gain
PsyWarfare – Have You Learned Your Lesson Yet
Shelf Life – Carved On Stone
Sgurd – Mind Invaders
The Secret – II The Sorrowful Void
Death Index – Little’n’Pretty
Horror Vacui – Consolation Prize
Scornthroats – Pure Scorn
RAW punk hc Cagliari – Sardinian Pride Ebbacagai
Indispensabili – Giaguaro
DiscoMostro – Spargisale
Second Youth- On and On
Weed Dealer feat Samall – GTFO
The Primals – Pred for Pet
ZEIT – The Piss
06 AM – Go Skate
Without Whistle – Without Whistle
Methedrine – Dirty Harry
Walk the Plank – Closure
Slander – Drown