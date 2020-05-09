88 FINGERS LOUIE: live album in uscita

Gli 88 Fingers Louie hanno fatto uscire in digitale un live album intitolato “20th Anniversary – Live in Chicago 12?-?21?-?2013″.

L’album è interamente ascoltabile e acquistabile sulla pagina bandcamp della punk band di Chicago:

https://88fingerslouie.bandcamp.com/album/20th-anniversary-live-in-chicago-12-21-2013

Queste le parole di presentazione degli 88 Fingers Louie :

‘This show for our 20th anniversary occurred on December 21, 2013 to a sold out crowd at Concord in Chicago, IL, USA. Besides our typical lineup of Denis Buckley (vocals), Dan Precision (guitars) and John Carroll (drums), original drummers Dom Vallone and Glenn Porter joined in playing a few songs. Original bassist Joe Principe (Rise Against) played the entire set with us”