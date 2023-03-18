33K
COCK SPARRER in studio per un nuovo album

byMatteo Paganelli
18 Marzo 2023

I Cock Sparrer, seminale punk band inglese, sono in studio per i lavori per un nuovo album.

“Drums recorded on 11 new Cock Sparrer songs. Steve Bruce smashed it out the park this weekend. No idea if these songs will see the light of day – depends what they all sound like when they’re finished but there’s a good chance that there could be a new release this year if all goes well. Exciting to still be putting out new material in our 51st year.” (pagina Facebook ufficiale della band).

Cock Sparrer su Instagram : “Cowbell??? More Cowbell please. Punk needs more cowbell.”

Restate sintonizzati per ulteriori news a riguardo.

