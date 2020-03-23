LAWRENCE ARMS: finiti i lavori per il nuovo album

Con questo breve annuncio sul loro profilo Twitter i Lawrence Arms hanno annunciato che i lavori per il nuovo album sono terminati.

I Larry Arms non hanno ancora definito una data di uscita del successore di “Metropole” (2014, Epitaph Records), dunque non vi resta che rimanere sintonizzati con noi.

Welp, it’s done. Our 2020 LP is DONE! Mixed and sequenced and off to be mastered. Before you ask, we don’t know the release date yet. Sheeeeit. Aren’t you supposed to be locked in your house anyway?

