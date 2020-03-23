Punkadeka 20 anni di DIY ...il libro

LAWRENCE ARMS: finiti i lavori per il nuovo album

  • A cura di Matteo Paganelli
  • Postato il
Con questo breve annuncio sul loro profilo Twitter i Lawrence Arms hanno annunciato che i lavori per il nuovo album sono terminati.

I Larry Arms non hanno ancora definito una data di uscita del successore di “Metropole” (2014, Epitaph Records), dunque non vi resta che rimanere sintonizzati con noi.

 

