NOFX nuovo EP e nuovo video

Mentre i NOFX si preparano per i loro show finali, annunciano un nuovo EP.

Si chiama Half Album e contiene altre cinque canzoni provenienti dalle stesse sessioni che hanno prodotto il Single Album del 2021 e il Double Album del 2022.

Il primo singolo è “I’m A Rat”, una canzone skate punk orecchiabile che suona come il classico stile NOFX.

Mike aveva originariamente dato la canzone alla band giapponese Hi-Standard, che hanno pubblicato la loro versione l’anno scorso, e ne ha incluso anche una versione orchestrale strumentale nel suo album del 2023 Fat Mike Gets Strung Out.

Ora è arrivata la versione NOFX, accompagnata da un video musicale a tema marionette di Chris Graue.

“These songs were all recorded at the same time,” dice FatMike. “It just takes me a while to finish shit. So, this is me tying up loose ends, which is very good for the soul.””Was it worth it? Was it worth spending five years finishing the five songs on my double album project that I thought were the worst of the bunch? Was it a good idea to spend so much time raising the runts of the litter? Was it an error in judgement when I wrote a song about the magnitude of my arrogance? I think the answers to all these rhetorical questions might be found by listening to this half-sided album….. but I seriously doubt it.”

L’EP include anche una versione NOFX a tutta band di “The Queen Is Dead”, di cui Mike ha incluso una versione ridotta nel suo album Cokie The Clown del 2019, e la traccia di chiusura “The Last Drag” è intesa come controparte di Single.e , ad aprire l’album “The Big Drag”.

Uscirà il 19 aprile tramite Fat Wreck Chords.

Intanto aspettiamo l’11 e il 12 Maggio di poterli vedere al Carroponte.

Tracklist

1. Fake-A-Wish Foundation

2. I’m a Rat

3. The Queen Is Dead

4. The Humblest Man in the World

5. The Last Drag