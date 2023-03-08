33K
THE DEFIANT: nuova super punk band con membri di MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES, SMASH MOUTH,THE BRIGGS, STREET DOGS e OFFSPRING

byMatteo Paganelli
8 Marzo 2023

I Defiant sono una nuova super punk rock band formata da Dicky Barret (ex Mighty Mighty Bosstones), Pete Parada (ex Offspring), Joey Briggs (The Briggs), Johnny Rioux (Street Dogs) e Greg Camp (Smash Mouth).
La band ha registrato un lp di 12 tracce che uscirà entro la fine del 2023.
Queste le parole di Dicky Barret:

“All I’ve ever really wanted to do is bring people together and share a message of peace, love, and unity. With that in mind, the music created by The Defiant could very well be some of the best I’ve ever had a hand in making, as well as one of the most important and thoughtful musical experiences of my career. I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

The Defiant su Instagram : ““Everybody Loves Me” one of the twelve songs on the first offering from The Defiant. Out 2023. @johnnyrioux Johnny Rioux, @peteparada Pete Parada, @greg_camp_music Greg Camp, @thebriggsla @joey_briggs_larocca @joeybriggsmusic Joey LaRocca and Dicky Barrett”

The Defiant (@thedefiantofficial) • Foto e video di Instagram

Restate aggiornati per ulteriori news.

 

Spotify Playlist
