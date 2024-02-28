VENEZIA HARDCORE FEST 2024

Venezia Hardcore Festival è un festival 100% DIY nato 11 anni fa. Lo scopo del festival è tenere insieme la scena underground per un giorno con musica, skateboard, arte, illustrazioni e tatuatori. Questo festival è gestito da volontari che ogni anno fanno del nostro meglio per aggiungere qualcosa di nuovo e migliorare la nostra offerta.
Quest’anno il festival si terrà il 24 e 25 Maggio al CS Rivolta – via F.lli Bandiera n.45, Marghera (Venice)
e vedrà la partecipazione di 30 Bands
VENERDI’
• BLOWFUSE (ES)
• GRADE 2 (IOW)
• Bologna Violenta
• Grumo
• Mind Knot
• Narkan
• Rainswept
• slowchamber
• Undertakers
• Wojtek
SABATO
• INFEST (USA)
• LA CRISI
• RIVIERA
• Güerra
• Infall
• Instructor (BE)
• Organ
• Ozone Dehumanizer & Alfmob
• Peasant
• Pest Control (UK)
• Prospective
• Prowl
• Radura
• Rescue Cat
• Skulld
• The Devils
• Tons
• Uguaglianza
• World Peace
