34K
20K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

VENEZIA HARDCORE FEST 2024

byDeka
28 Febbraio 2024
Venezia Hardcore Festival è un festival 100% DIY nato 11 anni fa. Lo scopo del festival è tenere insieme la scena underground per un giorno con musica, skateboard, arte, illustrazioni e tatuatori. Questo festival è gestito da volontari che ogni anno fanno del nostro meglio per aggiungere qualcosa di nuovo e migliorare la nostra offerta.

Quest’anno il festival si terrà il 24 e 25 Maggio al  CS Rivolta – via F.lli Bandiera n.45, Marghera (Venice)
e vedrà la partecipazione di 30 Bands
VENERDI’
• BLOWFUSE (ES)
• GRADE 2 (IOW)
• Bologna Violenta
• Grumo
• Mind Knot
• Narkan
• Rainswept
• slowchamber
• Undertakers
• Wojtek
SABATO
• INFEST (USA)
• LA CRISI
• RIVIERA
• Güerra
• Infall
• Instructor (BE)
• Organ
• Ozone Dehumanizer & Alfmob
• Peasant
• Pest Control (UK)
• Prospective
• Prowl
• Radura
• Rescue Cat
• Skulld
• The Devils
• Tons
• Uguaglianza
• World Peace
0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

PREMIERE: Across pubblicano il nuovo album “Blackout”.

byDeka
A proposito di ...
Spotify Playlist
Potrebbe interessarti..
Mediapartnership: mediapartnership
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.