RECORD STORE DAY 2024:JOE STRUMMER, THE STOOGES, RAMONES, JIMMY CLIFF, TELEVISION e tanti altri

Il 20 aprile prossimo ci sarà l’edizione 2024 del Record Store Day. Come ogni anno molti nomi del punk rock mondiale faranno uscire dischi in edizione limitata.

Quest’anno segnaliamo:

Billy Bragg, “Bloke on Bloke”, LP

Jimmy Cliff, “In Concert: The Best of Jimmy Cliff”, LP

The Dead Milkmen, “Bucky Fellini”, LP

The English Beat, “Wha’ppen?, 2 LP

Groovie Ghoulies, “40 Years of Kepi & The Groovie Ghoulies”, 2 LP

The Hives, “Lex Hives and Live From Terminal Five”, 2 LP

The Hives, “Black and White Album”, LP

Iggy & The Stooges, “Live at Lokerse Feesten, 2005”, LP

Meat Puppets, “Live In Montana”, LP

The Offspring, “Splinter (20th Anniversary)”, LP Picture Disc

Ramones, “The 1975 Sire Demos”, LP

Siouxsie And The Banshees, “Nocturne”, LP

Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros, “Rock Art and The X-Ray Style 25th Anniversary”, 2 LP

Talking Heads, “Live at WCOZ 77″, 2 LP

Television, “Live at the Academy”, 2 LP

Frank Turner, “Girl From The Record Shop”, 7″

Unwritten Law, “Blue Room (30 Year Anniversary)”, LP

