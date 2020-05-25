THE LAWRENCE ARMS: altri dettagli del nuovo album

“Just listened to the new Lawrence arms album vinyl test pressing, and in a shocking turn of events, it’s the best record of 2020 and probably any ancillary years as well. Apologies to all you great bands out there, but there can be only one”

Con queste parole i Lawrence Arms ci danno aggiornamenti sul loro nuovo album. Sembra che il nuovo lavoro da studio della punk band di Chicago abbia già superato le fasi di mixaggio e mastering, quindi non ci resta che attendere ulteriori news.

L’ultimo album dei Lawrence Arms, “Metropole”, è uscito per Epitaph Records nel 2014.